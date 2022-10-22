Salomon & Ludwin LLC Makes New $371,000 Investment in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. FIDELIS iM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 130.0% during the 1st quarter. FIDELIS iM LLC now owns 11,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after acquiring an additional 6,760 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 62,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,228,000 after acquiring an additional 6,338 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 14,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $529,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSEARCA:VB traded up $3.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $178.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 692,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 890,598. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $168.65 and a one year high of $241.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $185.64 and its 200-day moving average is $189.08.

