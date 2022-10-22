Salomon & Ludwin LLC Purchases New Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MA. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its position in Mastercard by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 965 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 2.5% during the second quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its position in Mastercard by 4.4% in the first quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 706 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 1.0% in the first quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 818 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at $5,660,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Mastercard Trading Up 2.1 %

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $457.00 to $441.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Atlantic Securities decreased their target price on Mastercard from $400.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Mastercard from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $415.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.80.

MA traded up $6.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $302.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,599,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,330,746. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $276.87 and a 52-week high of $399.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $315.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $332.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market cap of $292.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.64, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 143.35%. Mastercard’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.86%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

