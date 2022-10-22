Salomon & Ludwin LLC Sells 510 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Salomon & Ludwin LLC decreased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 76,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 510 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF comprises 1.1% of Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $6,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,349,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,367,000 after purchasing an additional 303,911 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 17.1% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,743,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,538,000 after acquiring an additional 254,639 shares during the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1,818.6% during the 1st quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,491,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413,612 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,465,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,094,000 after acquiring an additional 38,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,180,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,912,000 after acquiring an additional 87,542 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJS traded up $2.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $88.53. The company had a trading volume of 411,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 864,970. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $82.09 and a 12 month high of $111.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.23.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

