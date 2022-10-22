Samsung Electronics (OTCMKTS:SSNLF) Sets New 1-Year High at $40.60

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SSNLF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $40.60 and last traded at $40.60, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.60.
Samsung Electronics Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 3.89.
Samsung Electronics (OTCMKTS:SSNLF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $61.30 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.
Samsung Electronics Company Profile
Samsung Electronics Co, Ltd. engages in the consumer electronics, information technology and mobile communications, and device solutions businesses worldwide. It provides home appliances comprising of refrigerators, air dresser, washing machines, dryers, cooking appliances, dishwashers, vacuum cleaners, air conditioners, and air purifiers.
