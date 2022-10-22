SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

SandRidge Energy Stock Up 1.1 %

SD opened at $18.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $667.23 million, a PE ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 2.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.75 and a 200-day moving average of $19.01. SandRidge Energy has a 52 week low of $9.07 and a 52 week high of $29.28.

SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $69.76 million during the quarter. SandRidge Energy had a return on equity of 55.02% and a net margin of 65.11%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SD. Founders Capital Management raised its stake in SandRidge Energy by 50.0% during the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 3,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in SandRidge Energy during the second quarter valued at $51,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in SandRidge Energy during the second quarter valued at $52,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in SandRidge Energy during the second quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in SandRidge Energy by 28.7% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,872 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.65% of the company’s stock.

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in the United States Mid-Continent. As of December 31, 2021, it had an interest in 817.0 net producing wells; and operated approximately 368,000 net leasehold acres in Oklahoma and Kansas, as well as total estimated proved reserves of 71.3 million barrels of oil equivalent.

