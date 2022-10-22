SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.
SandRidge Energy Stock Up 1.1 %
SD opened at $18.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $667.23 million, a PE ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 2.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.75 and a 200-day moving average of $19.01. SandRidge Energy has a 52 week low of $9.07 and a 52 week high of $29.28.
SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $69.76 million during the quarter. SandRidge Energy had a return on equity of 55.02% and a net margin of 65.11%.
About SandRidge Energy
SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in the United States Mid-Continent. As of December 31, 2021, it had an interest in 817.0 net producing wells; and operated approximately 368,000 net leasehold acres in Oklahoma and Kansas, as well as total estimated proved reserves of 71.3 million barrels of oil equivalent.
