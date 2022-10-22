Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBBTF) Stock Rating Lowered by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBBTFGet Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SBBTF. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Schibsted ASA from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Schibsted ASA from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Schibsted ASA from 307.00 to 270.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Schibsted ASA from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $304.13.

OTCMKTS:SBBTF opened at $17.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.38. Schibsted ASA has a 12-month low of $17.15 and a 12-month high of $17.15.

Schibsted ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company. The company operates through Nordic Marketplaces, News Media, eCommerce & Distribution, and Financial Services & Ventures segments. It operates online classified operations that provide technology-based services to connect buyers and sellers and facilitate transactions from job offers to real estate, cars, travel, consumer goods, and others.

