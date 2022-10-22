Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Plans $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

Posted by on Oct 22nd, 2022

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLBGet Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of 0.175 per share by the oil and gas company on Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th.

Schlumberger has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 37.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Schlumberger has a payout ratio of 24.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Schlumberger to earn $2.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.70 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.7%.

Schlumberger Trading Up 10.3 %

Shares of Schlumberger stock opened at $50.41 on Friday. Schlumberger has a 52-week low of $27.65 and a 52-week high of $50.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.27 and a 200-day moving average of $39.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $71.30 billion, a PE ratio of 27.40, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.73.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLBGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 10.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Schlumberger will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schlumberger

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 1,802.7% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 572.9% during the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 99,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 85,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Somerville Kurt F bought a new position in Schlumberger during the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. 78.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SLB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Benchmark upgraded Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Schlumberger from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Schlumberger currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.72.

Schlumberger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

Further Reading

Dividend History for Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB)

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.