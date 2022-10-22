Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Plans $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of 0.175 per share by the oil and gas company on Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th.

Schlumberger has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 37.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Schlumberger has a payout ratio of 24.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Schlumberger to earn $2.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.70 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.7%.

Schlumberger Trading Up 10.3 %

Shares of Schlumberger stock opened at $50.41 on Friday. Schlumberger has a 52-week low of $27.65 and a 52-week high of $50.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.27 and a 200-day moving average of $39.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $71.30 billion, a PE ratio of 27.40, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schlumberger

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 10.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Schlumberger will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 1,802.7% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 572.9% during the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 99,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 85,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Somerville Kurt F bought a new position in Schlumberger during the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. 78.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SLB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Benchmark upgraded Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Schlumberger from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Schlumberger currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.72.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

