Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year.
NYSE SLB opened at $50.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.30 billion, a PE ratio of 27.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.73. Schlumberger has a twelve month low of $27.65 and a twelve month high of $50.54.
Several research firms have issued reports on SLB. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Schlumberger from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Schlumberger from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.72.
Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.
