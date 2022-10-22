Sciencast Management LP Invests $2.06 Million in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 40,117 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,064,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in American International Group during the first quarter worth approximately $499,693,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 196.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 582,327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,224 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,523,572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,054,464,000 after purchasing an additional 932,428 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in American International Group by 5,873.0% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 761,614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,828,000 after purchasing an additional 748,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American International Group during the first quarter worth about $10,297,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AIG traded up $1.40 on Friday, hitting $53.25. The company had a trading volume of 4,078,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,242,866. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. American International Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.05 and a 12-month high of $65.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.75.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 22.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.40%.

AIG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of American International Group from $68.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $57.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of American International Group in a report on Monday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on American International Group in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on American International Group in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American International Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.20.

In other news, major shareholder International Group American sold 80,000,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $1,680,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 501,145,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,524,045,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder International Group American sold 80,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $1,680,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 501,145,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,524,045,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Luciana Fato sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $918,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,444 shares in the company, valued at $2,454,430.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

