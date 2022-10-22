Sciencast Management LP Invests $3.46 Million in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 16,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,458,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $349,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,545,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, South Shore Capital Advisors acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter worth $716,000. 93.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WTW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Monday, September 26th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $222.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $227.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $237.00 to $218.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.00.

Willis Towers Watson Public Price Performance

Willis Towers Watson Public stock traded up $5.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $210.72. 710,879 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 597,075. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 12-month low of $187.89 and a 12-month high of $249.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $209.57. The company has a market capitalization of $23.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.48, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.73.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.01. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 39.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $294,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 89,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,848,550. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Gene H. Wickes sold 13,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.45, for a total value of $2,888,741.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,475 shares in the company, valued at $15,034,938.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $294,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,848,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,153 shares of company stock valued at $5,875,583. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk and Broking. The company offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

