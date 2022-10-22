Sciencast Management LP Purchases 28,263 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Sciencast Management LP boosted its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 1,126.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,263 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $2,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 2,611.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 23,832,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,009,428,000 after acquiring an additional 22,953,375 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 266.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,120,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,359,101,000 after purchasing an additional 11,716,745 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,764,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,097,344,000 after buying an additional 3,007,895 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 220.5% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,795,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,444,000 after buying an additional 1,923,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 502.1% during the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 2,279,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,177,000 after buying an additional 1,900,859 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SCHW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $99.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.62.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

NYSE SCHW traded up $2.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.32. 6,621,342 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,919,109. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.99. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $59.35 and a 12-month high of $96.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.55 and a 200-day moving average of $69.30.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.05. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.02% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. Charles Schwab’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 26.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 149,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total transaction of $9,777,856.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 69,749,230 shares in the company, valued at $4,558,809,672.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,032 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $602,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,019 shares in the company, valued at $301,425. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 149,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total value of $9,777,856.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 69,749,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,558,809,672.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Charles Schwab

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

Featured Stories

