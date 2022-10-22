Sciencast Management LP Purchases New Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 27,026 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $3,844,000. 3M makes up 0.9% of Sciencast Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in 3M by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 6,307 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in 3M by 69.7% during the 1st quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,106 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its stake in 3M by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 15,306 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank boosted its holdings in 3M by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 4,150 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of 3M by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,289 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

3M stock traded up $3.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $116.81. The company had a trading volume of 3,342,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,245,112. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.90. 3M has a 12-month low of $107.07 and a 12-month high of $186.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $121.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.91. The firm has a market cap of $66.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.00.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. 3M had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 39.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.24%.

In other news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 3,145 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.31, for a total value of $463,289.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,979.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Zoe L. Dickson sold 2,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.40, for a total transaction of $327,066.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 893 shares in the company, valued at $128,949.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 3,145 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.31, for a total value of $463,289.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,818 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,979.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,121 shares of company stock valued at $6,644,865 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on 3M from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on 3M from $149.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $145.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of 3M in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of 3M from $131.00 to $108.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.27.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

