Sciencast Management LP Sells 5,368 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Sciencast Management LP cut its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 60,292 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 5,368 shares during the quarter. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $2,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 242,897 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $9,206,000 after purchasing an additional 8,359 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 209.4% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,479,000. Hills Bank & Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 14.6% during the second quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,951 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 122,914 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,658,000 after acquiring an additional 32,060 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.33% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock traded up $0.94 on Friday, hitting $34.30. 9,883,826 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,867,882. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.39 and a 1 year high of $55.00. The firm has a market cap of $29.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.22.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $32.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.17 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 14.39%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

WBA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.69.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare, pharmacy, and retailer in the United States (U.S.), the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

