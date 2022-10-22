Sciencast Management LP Takes $1.77 Million Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 20,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,774,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its position in shares of Sysco by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 27,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Sysco by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank grew its holdings in Sysco by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sysco alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SYY. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Sysco from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Sysco from $94.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Sysco from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Sysco in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.67.

Sysco Trading Up 3.7 %

NYSE:SYY traded up $2.85 on Friday, hitting $80.05. 2,481,843 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,500,555. The stock has a market cap of $40.57 billion, a PE ratio of 30.32, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.04. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.05 and a fifty-two week high of $91.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.11 and a 200-day moving average of $82.62.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. Sysco had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 119.55%. The firm had revenue of $18.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Sysco’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.24%.

About Sysco

(Get Rating)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.