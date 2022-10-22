Sciencast Management LP Takes $3.70 Million Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,701,000. Hershey makes up 0.8% of Sciencast Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 121.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Hershey during the first quarter worth $31,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Hershey in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hershey in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 54.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Hershey from $227.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen initiated coverage on Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Hershey in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hershey has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $222.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hershey

Hershey Trading Up 1.5 %

In other news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 167,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.40, for a total value of $37,161,928.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 167,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.40, for a total value of $37,161,928.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total transaction of $3,161,505.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,839,332.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 198,096 shares of company stock worth $44,078,011. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HSY traded up $3.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $228.22. 705,154 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 878,102. The company’s 50 day moving average is $225.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.40. The company has a market capitalization of $46.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.34. The Hershey Company has a twelve month low of $172.72 and a twelve month high of $234.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.11. Hershey had a return on equity of 60.62% and a net margin of 16.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $1.036 per share. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 52.67%.

About Hershey

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

Featured Articles

