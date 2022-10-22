Sciencast Management LP Takes Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,437 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,799,000. Accenture accounts for approximately 0.9% of Sciencast Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in Accenture by 153.6% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 171,434 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $57,813,000 after buying an additional 103,824 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 5.1% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 69,490 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Accenture by 1.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,332,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,123,933,000 after buying an additional 39,571 shares in the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter worth about $284,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

ACN has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Accenture from $337.00 to $315.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Accenture from $364.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Accenture from $342.00 to $310.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Accenture presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $337.60.

In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $166,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 25,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,680,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total value of $1,593,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 153,393 shares in the company, valued at $39,113,681.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $166,500.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 25,601 shares in the company, valued at $7,680,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 8,111 shares of company stock valued at $2,145,043. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

ACN traded up $7.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $269.57. 3,206,640 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,416,107. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $279.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $290.92. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $242.95 and a 1 year high of $417.37. The firm has a market cap of $170.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.03. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 11.17%. The company had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 12th. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 41.83%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

