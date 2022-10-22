Scout24 (OTCMKTS:SCOTF) Price Target Cut to €62.00

Scout24 (OTCMKTS:SCOTF – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €72.00 ($73.47) to €62.00 ($63.27) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

SCOTF has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Scout24 from €76.00 ($77.55) to €69.00 ($70.41) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Scout24 from €73.00 ($74.49) to €75.00 ($76.53) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Scout24 from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Scout24 from €64.00 ($65.31) to €58.00 ($59.18) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Shares of SCOTF stock opened at $62.64 on Tuesday. Scout24 has a one year low of $60.14 and a one year high of $72.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.58.

About Scout24

Scout24 SE operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. The company offers Realtor Lead Engine and Immoverkauf24 products for selling real estate; Mortgage Lead Engine, a product to finance real estate; FLOWFACT and Propstack, a CRM software solution for real estate agents; and TenantPlus+ provides rental properties.

