scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on SCPH. Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of scPharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. SVB Leerink raised shares of scPharmaceuticals from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of scPharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, July 13th.

Get scPharmaceuticals alerts:

scPharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of SCPH opened at $5.46 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.15. scPharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.48 and a 12 month high of $6.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Insider Activity

scPharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SCPH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.03). On average, equities analysts expect that scPharmaceuticals will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder 5Am Partners Iv, Llc sold 37,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.02, for a total transaction of $188,420.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $562,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 626,622 shares of company stock valued at $2,635,860 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of scPharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCPH. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in scPharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in scPharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in scPharmaceuticals by 15.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 2,260 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of scPharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC boosted its position in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 2,366.0% in the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 23,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 22,217 shares during the period. 57.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About scPharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

scPharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of transformative pharmaceutical products for subcutaneous delivery. Its products include FUROSCIX, a furosemide injection which is used as parenteral diuretic in treating heart failure and scCeftriaxone, used as parenteral antibiotic outside the hospital setting.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for scPharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for scPharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.