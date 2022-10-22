scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on SCPH. Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of scPharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. SVB Leerink raised shares of scPharmaceuticals from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of scPharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, July 13th.
scPharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of SCPH opened at $5.46 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.15. scPharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.48 and a 12 month high of $6.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.
Insider Activity
In other news, major shareholder 5Am Partners Iv, Llc sold 37,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.02, for a total transaction of $188,420.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $562,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 626,622 shares of company stock valued at $2,635,860 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of scPharmaceuticals
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCPH. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in scPharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in scPharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in scPharmaceuticals by 15.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 2,260 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of scPharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC boosted its position in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 2,366.0% in the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 23,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 22,217 shares during the period. 57.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About scPharmaceuticals
scPharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of transformative pharmaceutical products for subcutaneous delivery. Its products include FUROSCIX, a furosemide injection which is used as parenteral diuretic in treating heart failure and scCeftriaxone, used as parenteral antibiotic outside the hospital setting.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on scPharmaceuticals (SCPH)
- Should Investors Raise a Glass to Boston Beer Company?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/17-10/21
- The Institutions Spin Whirlpool Into Bargain Basement Territory
- American Express Beats Earnings & Revenue Views, Raises Guidance
- Snap Stock Falls As User Growth Slows To Single-Digits
Receive News & Ratings for scPharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for scPharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.