Secret One Day Trading Volume Tops $4,479.00 (SIE)

Secret (SIE) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 22nd. Secret has a total market capitalization of $16.82 million and $4,479.00 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Secret has traded down 23.1% against the dollar. One Secret token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0056 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.45 or 0.00137714 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.81 or 0.00264549 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005225 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00060865 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00021384 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000010 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000870 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000199 BTC.

About Secret

Secret is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2018. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network. Secret’s official website is www.secret.dev.

Secret Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00604699 USD and is down -13.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $5,813.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Secret should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Secret using one of the exchanges listed above.

