Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Security National Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SNFCA opened at $6.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $132.88 million, a P/E ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.14. Security National Financial has a 52-week low of $6.06 and a 52-week high of $9.96.

Get Security National Financial alerts:

Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The credit services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $95.57 million during the quarter. Security National Financial had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 14.18%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Security National Financial Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UMA Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Security National Financial by 5.0% during the second quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 33,124 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Security National Financial by 5.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Security National Financial by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 118,016 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Security National Financial by 1.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 319,425 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Security National Financial during the first quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.56% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Security National Financial Corporation engages in the life insurance, cemetery and mortuary, and mortgage businesses. The company's Life Insurance segment is involved in selling and servicing lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance. It offers various life insurance products, including funeral plans and interest-sensitive life insurance, as well as other traditional life, accident, and health insurance products; annuity products comprising single and flexible premium deferred annuities, and immediate annuities; and diver's accident policies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Security National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Security National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.