Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the credit services provider’s stock.
Security National Financial Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ SNFCA opened at $6.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $132.88 million, a P/E ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.14. Security National Financial has a 52-week low of $6.06 and a 52-week high of $9.96.
Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The credit services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $95.57 million during the quarter. Security National Financial had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 14.18%.
Security National Financial Company Profile
Security National Financial Corporation engages in the life insurance, cemetery and mortuary, and mortgage businesses. The company's Life Insurance segment is involved in selling and servicing lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance. It offers various life insurance products, including funeral plans and interest-sensitive life insurance, as well as other traditional life, accident, and health insurance products; annuity products comprising single and flexible premium deferred annuities, and immediate annuities; and diver's accident policies.
