Sentry Investment Management LLC Has $383,000 Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Sentry Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,189,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,285,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680,069 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 462.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 541,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,345,000 after acquiring an additional 445,200 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 51,943.8% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 407,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 406,720 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 507.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 477,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,557,000 after acquiring an additional 398,954 shares during the period. Finally, AKO Capital LLP lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 304,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,979,000 after acquiring an additional 135,554 shares during the period. 66.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CHTR. Barclays cut their target price on Charter Communications to $273.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Charter Communications from $550.00 to $475.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research upgraded Charter Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Pivotal Research dropped their price objective on Charter Communications from $585.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Charter Communications from $475.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $545.28.

Charter Communications Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of CHTR stock opened at $330.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $53.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $372.97 and a 200-day moving average of $443.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $297.66 and a 1-year high of $739.85.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $8.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.92 by $1.88. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 31.83% and a net margin of 10.35%. The company had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About Charter Communications

(Get Rating)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.