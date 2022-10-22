Sentry Investment Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. American National Bank raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 180.0% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 84 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 102.5% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 81 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Public Storage from $298.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Public Storage from $333.00 to $327.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 19th. Raymond James lowered shares of Public Storage from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $365.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Public Storage from $390.00 to $336.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $368.91.

Insider Transactions at Public Storage

Public Storage Stock Down 0.1 %

In other news, Director John Reyes sold 51,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.15, for a total transaction of $18,235,606.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 175,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,959,814.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Public Storage news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson sold 203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.29, for a total value of $70,702.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,915,595. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director John Reyes sold 51,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.15, for a total value of $18,235,606.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 175,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,959,814.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 52,670 shares of company stock worth $18,599,374. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PSA opened at $292.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $280.83 and a 1 year high of $421.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.93, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $316.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $330.17.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 13th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is currently 68.14%.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

