Sentry Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Sentry Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 762 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Centene in the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Barden Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Centene by 1,676.9% during the second quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 360,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 339,846 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Centene by 1.9% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 258,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,910,000 after acquiring an additional 4,736 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centene during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Wright Investors Service Inc. grew its position in shares of Centene by 2.8% during the second quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 13,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Centene to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $97.00 target price on shares of Centene in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Centene from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Stephens increased their price target on Centene to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Centene from $108.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Centene has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.85.

In other news, EVP Shannon Bagley sold 9,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.21, for a total transaction of $829,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 118,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,898,668.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,200 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.77, for a total transaction of $111,324.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $919,165.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Shannon Bagley sold 9,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.21, for a total value of $829,890.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 118,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,898,668.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CNC opened at $73.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Centene Co. has a 52-week low of $67.79 and a 52-week high of $98.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.19.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $35.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.56 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 1.35%. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

