Sentry Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Sentry Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,554 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 303 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GD. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,326,396 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,902,319,000 after acquiring an additional 140,760 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,457,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,727,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547,786 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,141,914 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $757,768,000 after acquiring an additional 39,686 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth $538,503,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,288,469 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $310,753,000 after buying an additional 29,013 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other General Dynamics news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 71,461 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total value of $16,225,220.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 781,152 shares in the company, valued at $177,360,561.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

General Dynamics Trading Up 2.2 %

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 target price for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Monday, August 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Cowen set a $260.00 target price on General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.56.

Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $242.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $66.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.85. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $188.64 and a 52-week high of $254.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $229.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $227.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.03. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 8.61%. The firm had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 42.64%.

About General Dynamics

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Stories

