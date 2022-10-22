Sentry Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Sentry Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,563 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 852 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,507,938 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,049,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,418 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 41,921,490 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,551,295,000 after buying an additional 646,950 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 35,314,215 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,750,624,000 after buying an additional 7,894,757 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 33,193,160 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,585,436,000 after buying an additional 7,380,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,268,745 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,812,421,000 after buying an additional 1,315,782 shares during the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 16,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.82, for a total transaction of $1,059,412.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 119,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,602,621.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Micron Technology Trading Up 4.4 %

MU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Raymond James lowered shares of Micron Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $72.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.52.

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $56.05 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.45 and a 1 year high of $98.45. The stock has a market cap of $60.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.91 and a 200 day moving average of $61.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 18.75%. Micron Technology’s revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 7th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.95%.

Micron Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

See Also

