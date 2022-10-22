Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 1,966 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Sentry Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,243 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,966 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in CSX in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in CSX by 80.2% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 811 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in CSX by 663.9% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 825 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in CSX in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in CSX in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. 73.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Vertical Research raised shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Loop Capital raised shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of CSX to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CSX has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.42.

CSX Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $27.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.30. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $25.80 and a twelve month high of $38.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.23.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. CSX had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 29.07%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

CSX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. CSX’s payout ratio is 21.39%.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

