Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 50 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Sentry Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in AutoZone during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in AutoZone during the first quarter worth about $31,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in AutoZone by 41.7% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AZO opened at $2,301.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $44.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.73. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,703.32 and a 1 year high of $2,362.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2,201.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,133.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 19th. The company reported $40.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $38.38 by $2.13. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 79.74% and a net margin of 14.95%. AutoZone’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $35.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 125.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 2,075 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,278.00, for a total transaction of $4,726,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,878. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 2,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,278.00, for a total value of $4,726,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,878. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 5,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,161.33, for a total value of $11,076,816.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $434,427.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,209 shares of company stock worth $76,468,400. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on AZO shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,450.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on AutoZone from $2,550.00 to $2,660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Stephens upped their price objective on AutoZone to $2,400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,395.13.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

