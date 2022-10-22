Sentry Investment Management LLC Trims Stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 569 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 1.5% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the second quarter valued at $253,000. Journey Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 23.2% in the second quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,324 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 79.4% in the second quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the second quarter worth about $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Crown Castle Stock Down 2.5 %

NYSE CCI opened at $123.59 on Friday. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.90 and a 52 week high of $209.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.90. The firm has a market cap of $53.52 billion, a PE ratio of 33.22 and a beta of 0.67.

Crown Castle Increases Dividend

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.97. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 20.05%. Crown Castle’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $1.565 dividend. This is a positive change from Crown Castle’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is 158.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on CCI. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $177.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $166.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $188.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Crown Castle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $191.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $195.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.20.

Crown Castle Profile

(Get Rating)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.