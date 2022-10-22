Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lowered its stake in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,239,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118,500 shares during the quarter. Service Co. International comprises about 1.0% of Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned 1.41% of Service Co. International worth $154,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Service Co. International in the second quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 150,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,897,000 after acquiring an additional 2,858 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Service Co. International during the 1st quarter worth $122,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Service Co. International during the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in Service Co. International during the 2nd quarter worth $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SCI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a research report on Friday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Service Co. International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.50.

Service Co. International Stock Up 1.2 %

SCI stock traded up $0.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,215,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,138,261. Service Co. International has a 1-year low of $56.85 and a 1-year high of $75.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.44.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. Service Co. International had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 39.67%. The firm had revenue of $990.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $956.30 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Service Co. International will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Service Co. International Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Service Co. International news, Director Jakki L. Haussler sold 11,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total value of $742,003.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,820.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Service Co. International Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

See Also

