Shentu (CTK) Price Tops $0.81 on Major Exchanges

Shentu (CTK) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 22nd. Shentu has a market capitalization of $70.63 million and approximately $1.60 million worth of Shentu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Shentu has traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Shentu coin can now be bought for approximately $0.81 or 0.00004232 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Shentu

Shentu’s launch date was October 24th, 2020. Shentu’s total supply is 105,635,269 coins and its circulating supply is 86,840,264 coins. The official message board for Shentu is medium.com/shentu-foundation. Shentu’s official Twitter account is @shentuchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Shentu’s official website is www.shentu.technology.

Buying and Selling Shentu

According to CryptoCompare, “The CertiK Foundation is a nonprofit, research-driven organization with a mission to give people the power to trust in the blockchain. By pushing forward the adoption of provably secure software, the Foundation hopes to raise the standards of security across space.CertiK Chain provides developers with the safeguards and flexibility to code with confidence, facilitating blockchain adoption for developers, and large enterprises alike.”

