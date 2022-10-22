Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Acquired by Mmbg Investment Advisors CO.

Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. increased its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 1,342.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,890 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,854 shares during the quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $3,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Shopify by 978.9% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 820 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Shopify by 2,100.0% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 880 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Shopify by 1,680.0% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 890 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its holdings in Shopify by 900.0% in the second quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 920 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Shopify by 1,110.5% in the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 920 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Trading Up 0.1 %

Shopify stock opened at $29.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 11.17 and a quick ratio of 11.17. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $23.63 and a one year high of $176.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.94. The company has a market capitalization of $37.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.64 and a beta of 1.82.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Shopify had a negative net margin of 38.01% and a negative return on equity of 1.61%. On average, analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SHOP has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Shopify from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. KGI Securities lowered Shopify from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Shopify from $43.20 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Shopify to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Shopify from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.39.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

