ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) Upgraded at JMP Securities

JMP Securities upgraded shares of ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. JMP Securities currently has $42.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SSTI. William Blair raised shares of ShotSpotter from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Lake Street Capital raised shares of ShotSpotter from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $29.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of ShotSpotter from $36.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

ShotSpotter Stock Performance

Shares of ShotSpotter stock opened at $36.15 on Wednesday. ShotSpotter has a 1 year low of $22.63 and a 1 year high of $40.68. The company has a market capitalization of $439.40 million, a P/E ratio of -401.62, a PEG ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.71.

Insider Activity at ShotSpotter

ShotSpotter ( NASDAQ:SSTI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $20.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.70 million. ShotSpotter had a negative return on equity of 5.45% and a negative net margin of 1.24%. As a group, equities analysts expect that ShotSpotter will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Nasim Golzadeh sold 1,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.77, for a total value of $42,315.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,969 shares in the company, valued at $1,286,611.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other ShotSpotter news, CEO Ralph A. Clark sold 3,612 shares of ShotSpotter stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total transaction of $122,302.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 495,053 shares in the company, valued at $16,762,494.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nasim Golzadeh sold 1,183 shares of ShotSpotter stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.77, for a total transaction of $42,315.91. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,286,611.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,393 shares of company stock worth $450,439 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ShotSpotter

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in ShotSpotter during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of ShotSpotter in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of ShotSpotter by 92.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of ShotSpotter by 58.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of ShotSpotter in the second quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

ShotSpotter Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ShotSpotter, Inc provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States, South Africa, and the Bahamas. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Respond, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Connect, a patrol management software to help plan directed patrols and tactics to deter a broad set of crime types.

Recommended Stories

