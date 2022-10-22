Siacoin Reaches Market Cap of $166.09 Million (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 22nd. In the last seven days, Siacoin has traded down 2% against the US dollar. One Siacoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0032 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges. Siacoin has a market cap of $166.09 million and $1.24 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,233.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000310 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00021161 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.26 or 0.00271736 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.80 or 0.00118528 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.64 or 0.00736513 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $109.23 or 0.00567962 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000726 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005185 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.24 or 0.00245610 BTC.
Siacoin Profile
SC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 52,296,712,992 coins. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @skynetlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Siacoin is sia.tech. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Siacoin
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Siacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Siacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Siacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Siacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.