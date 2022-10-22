Siacoin Reaches Market Cap of $166.09 Million (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 22nd. In the last seven days, Siacoin has traded down 2% against the US dollar. One Siacoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0032 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges. Siacoin has a market cap of $166.09 million and $1.24 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Siacoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,233.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000310 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00021161 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.26 or 0.00271736 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.80 or 0.00118528 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.64 or 0.00736513 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $109.23 or 0.00567962 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000726 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005185 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.24 or 0.00245610 BTC.

Siacoin Profile

SC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 52,296,712,992 coins. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @skynetlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Siacoin is sia.tech. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Siacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Sia is an actively developed decentralized storage platform. Users all over the world contribute disk storage from their computers to form a decentralized network.Anybody with siacoins can rent storage from hosts on Sia. This is accomplish via “smart” storage contracts stored on the Sia blockchain. The smart contract provides a payment to the host only after the host has kept the file for a given amount of time. If the host loses the file, the host does not get paid.The distrubuted nature of the Sia network enables many optimizations in latency, throughput, reliability, and security. The decentralized nature of the Sia network enables anyone with storage to get paid, lowering the barrier to entry and reducing the overall price of cloud storage.The Sia cryptocurrency is live! You can rent storage using siacoins and hosts providing storage to the network receive compensation in the form of siacoins. The storage platform itself is still in beta, and only uploads that are 500mb or less in size are supported by the wallet.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Siacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Siacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Siacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Siacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.