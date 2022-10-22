Siacoin Trading Down 1.4% This Week (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 22nd. Over the last seven days, Siacoin has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar. One Siacoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0032 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges. Siacoin has a market cap of $166.56 million and $1.26 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,209.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000311 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00021299 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.27 or 0.00272132 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.26 or 0.00121101 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.81 or 0.00743445 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $108.80 or 0.00566413 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005189 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.99 or 0.00244615 BTC.

About Siacoin

Siacoin (CRYPTO:SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 52,298,002,992 coins. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @skynetlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Siacoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sia is an actively developed decentralized storage platform. Users all over the world contribute disk storage from their computers to form a decentralized network.Anybody with siacoins can rent storage from hosts on Sia. This is accomplish via “smart” storage contracts stored on the Sia blockchain. The smart contract provides a payment to the host only after the host has kept the file for a given amount of time. If the host loses the file, the host does not get paid.The distrubuted nature of the Sia network enables many optimizations in latency, throughput, reliability, and security. The decentralized nature of the Sia network enables anyone with storage to get paid, lowering the barrier to entry and reducing the overall price of cloud storage.The Sia cryptocurrency is live! You can rent storage using siacoins and hosts providing storage to the network receive compensation in the form of siacoins. The storage platform itself is still in beta, and only uploads that are 500mb or less in size are supported by the wallet.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Siacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Siacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

