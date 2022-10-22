Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) PT Set at €53.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €53.00 ($54.08) target price on Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SHL has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group set a €56.00 ($57.14) target price on Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €63.10 ($64.39) target price on Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Barclays set a €62.00 ($63.27) price objective on Siemens Healthineers in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €75.00 ($76.53) price objective on Siemens Healthineers in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €64.00 ($65.31) price objective on Siemens Healthineers in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Siemens Healthineers Stock Performance

Shares of SHL opened at €45.97 ($46.91) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.17, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Siemens Healthineers has a 1 year low of €40.32 ($41.14) and a 1 year high of €67.66 ($69.04). The firm has a market cap of $51.61 billion and a PE ratio of 27.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €46.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €49.86.

About Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of diagnostic and therapeutic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Diagnostics, Varian, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, X-ray systems, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

