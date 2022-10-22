Simplify Volt Cloud and Cybersecurity Disruption ETF (NYSEARCA:VCLO) Stock Price Up 1.9%

Simplify Volt Cloud and Cybersecurity Disruption ETF (NYSEARCA:VCLO – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 1.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.28 and last traded at $6.12. Approximately 2,097 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 10,456 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.01.

Simplify Volt Cloud and Cybersecurity Disruption ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.77 and its 200 day moving average is $8.05.

