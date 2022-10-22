Simulations Plus, Inc. (SLP) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 28th

Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the technology company on Monday, November 7th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th.

Simulations Plus has a payout ratio of 33.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Simulations Plus to earn $0.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.3%.

Simulations Plus Stock Performance

SLP stock opened at $43.50 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.29. Simulations Plus has a 52 week low of $35.18 and a 52 week high of $67.59. The company has a market capitalization of $880.44 million, a PE ratio of 76.32 and a beta of 0.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity at Simulations Plus

SLP has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Simulations Plus in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Simulations Plus from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Simulations Plus from $54.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Simulations Plus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

In other news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.19, for a total value of $1,223,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,117,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,958,024.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 18,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.49, for a total transaction of $1,114,260.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,099,786 shares in the company, valued at $252,095,841.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.19, for a total transaction of $1,223,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,117,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,958,024.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 58,121 shares of company stock valued at $3,329,060. Company insiders own 23.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Simulations Plus

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLP. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 98.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 159,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,144,000 after buying an additional 79,452 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Simulations Plus by 17.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 322,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,933,000 after buying an additional 48,305 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Simulations Plus by 407.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,622,000 after buying an additional 41,286 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Simulations Plus during the second quarter valued at $1,936,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 121.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 61,887 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,053,000 after purchasing an additional 33,976 shares during the period. 72.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Simulations Plus

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. It operates through four segments: Simulations Plus, Cognigen, DILIsym, and Lixoft.

See Also

