Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC) and Cue Health (NASDAQ:HLTH) Head to Head Survey

Cue Health (NASDAQ:HLTH – Get Rating) and Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cue Health and Singular Genomics Systems’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cue Health $618.11 million 0.79 $86.42 million ($0.30) -11.00 Singular Genomics Systems N/A N/A -$98.77 million ($1.17) -2.01

Cue Health has higher revenue and earnings than Singular Genomics Systems. Cue Health is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Singular Genomics Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cue Health -6.24% 5.50% 3.99% Singular Genomics Systems N/A -25.58% -23.24%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares Cue Health and Singular Genomics Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

37.9% of Cue Health shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.0% of Singular Genomics Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 29.4% of Cue Health shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 22.6% of Singular Genomics Systems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Cue Health and Singular Genomics Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cue Health 0 1 1 0 2.50 Singular Genomics Systems 1 2 0 0 1.67

Cue Health currently has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 142.42%. Singular Genomics Systems has a consensus price target of $3.67, indicating a potential upside of 56.03%. Given Cue Health’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Cue Health is more favorable than Singular Genomics Systems.

Summary

Cue Health beats Singular Genomics Systems on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cue Health

Cue Health Inc., a healthcare technology company, designs and develops diagnostic platform for diagnostic tests for individuals, enterprises, healthcare providers and payors, and public health agencies. The company offers Cue Integrated Care platform comprising hardware and software components, such as Cue Health Monitoring System consisting of Cue Reader, a portable and reusable reader, Cue Cartridge, a single-use test cartridge, and Cue Wand, a sample collection wand; Cue Data and Innovation Layer, a solution with cloud-based data and analytics capability; Cue Virtual Care Delivery Apps, which include Cue Health App and Cue Enterprise Dashboard; and Cue Ecosystem Integrations and Apps, a solution that allows integrations with third-party applications and sensors. It also provides COVID-19 testing kits for the Cue Health Monitoring System The company was formerly known as Cue Inc and changed its name to Cue Health Inc. in December 2017. Cue Health Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Singular Genomics Systems

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc., a life science technology company, develops next generation sequencing and multiomics technology to build products for researchers and clinicians to advance science and medicine. The company manufactures G4 Instrument, a benchtop next generation sequencer to produce genetic sequencing results, as well as associated menu of consumable kits. It also offers PX Integrated Solution that combines single cell analysis, spatial analysis, genomics, and proteomics in one integrated instrument providing a versatile multiomics solution. The company has partnerships with Agilent Technologies, Dovetail Genomics, Lexogen, New England Biolab, QIAGEN, Roche, Twist Bioscience, and Watchmaker Genomics to validate their library preparation kits on the G4, as well as the Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard to connect the G4 to Terra platform, a data platform. Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

