SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Given New $84.00 Price Target at BTIG Research

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by BTIG Research from $105.00 to $84.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SL Green Realty in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised SL Green Realty from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Mizuho dropped their price target on SL Green Realty from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on SL Green Realty from $57.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on SL Green Realty from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SL Green Realty currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $56.77.

SL Green Realty Price Performance

NYSE:SLG opened at $37.30 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.89. SL Green Realty has a 52-week low of $35.77 and a 52-week high of $83.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

SL Green Realty Increases Dividend

SL Green Realty ( NYSE:SLG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $162.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.30 million. SL Green Realty had a negative return on equity of 1.33% and a negative net margin of 8.17%. SL Green Realty’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SL Green Realty will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.311 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This is a positive change from SL Green Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $3.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.01%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -286.92%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SL Green Realty

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the 1st quarter valued at about $468,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 7,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 92,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,533,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the 1st quarter valued at about $575,000. 89.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

