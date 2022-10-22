SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Lowered to D+ at TheStreet

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

SLG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on SL Green Realty from $78.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on SL Green Realty in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on SL Green Realty in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on SL Green Realty from $57.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on SL Green Realty from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.77.

SL Green Realty Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SLG opened at $37.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.69 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.89. SL Green Realty has a 52-week low of $35.77 and a 52-week high of $83.96.

Institutional Trading of SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty ( NYSE:SLG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. SL Green Realty had a negative return on equity of 1.33% and a negative net margin of 8.17%. The business had revenue of $162.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SL Green Realty will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Forward Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 0.4% in the first quarter. Forward Management LLC now owns 63,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,137,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 2.7% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 0.5% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 57,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,652,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 1.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bramshill Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 1.9% in the second quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 15,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

About SL Green Realty

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

