Small Pharma (CVE:DMT) Price Target Lowered to C$0.75 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Small Pharma (CVE:DMT – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$1.00 to C$0.75 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Small Pharma Stock Up 4.8 %
Shares of DMT opened at C$0.22 on Tuesday. Small Pharma has a 12-month low of C$0.09 and a 12-month high of C$0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of C$70.81 million and a PE ratio of -3.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.16.
Small Pharma Company Profile
