SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.45-$0.75 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.76. The company issued revenue guidance of $425.00 million-$475.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $455.91 million.

NASDAQ:SGH traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.49. 958,743 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 769,659. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.85 and its 200-day moving average is $19.72. SMART Global has a 12-month low of $12.04 and a 12-month high of $37.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $655.88 million, a P/E ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 4th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $437.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.01 million. SMART Global had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 3.66%. SMART Global’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SMART Global will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

SGH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on SMART Global from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on SMART Global from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on SMART Global from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on SMART Global from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded SMART Global from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.83.

In related news, CEO Mark Adams purchased 10,000 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.10 per share, for a total transaction of $181,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 915,255 shares in the company, valued at $16,566,115.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other SMART Global news, CFO Ken Rizvi acquired 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.85 per share, with a total value of $75,862.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 125,348 shares in the company, valued at $2,237,461.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Adams acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.10 per share, for a total transaction of $181,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 915,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,566,115.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SMART Global by 101.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,271,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,338,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146,056 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of SMART Global by 103.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,723,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383,982 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of SMART Global by 323.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,563,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,012 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of SMART Global by 93.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,369,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,375,000 after acquiring an additional 662,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of SMART Global by 97.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,062,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,441,000 after acquiring an additional 525,616 shares during the last quarter. 52.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets in the United states, Brazil, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platforms Solutions, and LED Solutions segments. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules for desktops, notebooks, servers, and smartphones; embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products.

