Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Given New $10.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by JMP Securities from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Snap from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. KeyCorp downgraded Snap from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Snap from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday. Bank of America cut Snap from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Snap from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.76.

Snap Stock Down 28.1 %

Shares of Snap stock opened at $7.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.25 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.14. Snap has a 1 year low of $7.33 and a 1 year high of $60.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 5.65 and a quick ratio of 5.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.04). Snap had a negative return on equity of 21.55% and a negative net margin of 18.31%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Snap will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 41,929 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total transaction of $515,307.41. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 696,175 shares in the company, valued at $8,555,990.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 41,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total value of $515,307.41. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 696,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,555,990.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 7,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total value of $83,812.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 247,532 shares in the company, valued at $2,665,919.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,154,512 shares of company stock worth $11,804,984.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Snap

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 198.7% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Snap during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Snap during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Snap by 1,189.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Snap during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 51.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

