Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Given New $10.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

Posted by on Oct 22nd, 2022

Snap (NYSE:SNAPGet Rating) had its price objective lowered by JMP Securities from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Snap from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. KeyCorp downgraded Snap from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Snap from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday. Bank of America cut Snap from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Snap from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.76.

Snap Stock Down 28.1 %

Shares of Snap stock opened at $7.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.25 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.14. Snap has a 1 year low of $7.33 and a 1 year high of $60.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 5.65 and a quick ratio of 5.65.

Snap (NYSE:SNAPGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.04). Snap had a negative return on equity of 21.55% and a negative net margin of 18.31%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Snap will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 41,929 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total transaction of $515,307.41. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 696,175 shares in the company, valued at $8,555,990.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 41,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total value of $515,307.41. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 696,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,555,990.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 7,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total value of $83,812.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 247,532 shares in the company, valued at $2,665,919.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,154,512 shares of company stock worth $11,804,984.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Snap

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 198.7% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Snap during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Snap during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Snap by 1,189.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Snap during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 51.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snap Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

Featured Articles

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Snap (NYSE:SNAP)

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.