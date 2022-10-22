Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Given New $10.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SNAP. Cowen raised their price objective on Snap to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Guggenheim downgraded Snap from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Snap from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Snap from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Snap from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snap presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.76.

NYSE:SNAP opened at $7.76 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.14. The company has a current ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.25 and a beta of 0.98. Snap has a twelve month low of $7.33 and a twelve month high of $60.78.

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Snap had a negative return on equity of 21.55% and a negative net margin of 18.31%. Analysts anticipate that Snap will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 41,929 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total transaction of $515,307.41. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 696,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,555,990.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Snap news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 3,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total transaction of $38,034.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,087,282 shares in the company, valued at $12,623,344.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 41,929 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total transaction of $515,307.41. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 696,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,555,990.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,154,512 shares of company stock valued at $11,804,984 in the last three months.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNAP. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 17.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,464,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,837,000 after acquiring an additional 656,859 shares during the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its stake in Snap by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 97,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 7,818 shares during the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation lifted its holdings in Snap by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 74,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 15,296 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Snap by 97.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 876,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,604,000 after purchasing an additional 433,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridge Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 14.3% during the third quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 18,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. 51.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

