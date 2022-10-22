Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Given New $9.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on SNAP. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Snap from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Snap from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Argus downgraded shares of Snap from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Snap from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Snap from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.76.

Get Snap alerts:

Snap Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SNAP opened at $7.76 on Friday. Snap has a twelve month low of $7.33 and a twelve month high of $60.78. The company has a quick ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a PE ratio of -11.25 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snap

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Snap had a negative net margin of 18.31% and a negative return on equity of 21.55%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Snap will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Snap news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 3,276 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total transaction of $38,034.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,087,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,623,344.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 7,782 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total value of $83,812.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 247,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,665,919.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 3,276 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total transaction of $38,034.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,087,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,623,344.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,154,512 shares of company stock valued at $11,804,984 in the last quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Snap by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,464,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,837,000 after acquiring an additional 656,859 shares in the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. increased its stake in Snap by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 97,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 7,818 shares in the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation increased its stake in Snap by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 74,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 15,296 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its stake in Snap by 97.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 876,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,604,000 after purchasing an additional 433,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridge Advisory LLC increased its stake in Snap by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 18,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. 51.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Snap

(Get Rating)

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.