Snap (NYSE:SNAP) PT Lowered to $12.00

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. MKM Partners lowered Snap from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Snap from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Snap from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Snap from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered Snap from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Snap has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.76.

Shares of NYSE:SNAP opened at $7.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.25 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.98 and its 200 day moving average is $16.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a current ratio of 5.65. Snap has a fifty-two week low of $7.33 and a fifty-two week high of $60.78.

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.04). Snap had a negative return on equity of 21.55% and a negative net margin of 18.31%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Snap will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 3,276 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total value of $38,034.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,087,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,623,344.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Snap news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 900,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.80, for a total transaction of $8,820,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 73,869,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $723,918,307. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 3,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total transaction of $38,034.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,087,282 shares in the company, valued at $12,623,344.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,154,512 shares of company stock worth $11,804,984 over the last three months.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Snap by 198.7% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in Snap by 407.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Snap in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 1,189.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. 51.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

