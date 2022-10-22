SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Given New $320.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial from $385.00 to $320.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $373.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $334.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $316.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $390.00 to $380.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SolarEdge Technologies has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $354.48.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

SolarEdge Technologies Trading Up 2.4 %

NASDAQ SEDG opened at $202.66 on Tuesday. SolarEdge Technologies has a 12 month low of $190.15 and a 12 month high of $389.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $265.00 and a 200-day moving average of $275.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The company has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

SolarEdge Technologies ( NASDAQ:SEDG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $727.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.75 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 5.78%. As a group, equities analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, VP Meir Adest sold 1,352 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.68, for a total value of $406,519.36. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 182,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,816,670.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other SolarEdge Technologies news, VP Meir Adest sold 1,352 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.68, for a total value of $406,519.36. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 182,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,816,670.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director More Avery sold 46,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.70, for a total value of $3,830,581.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 543,782 shares in the company, valued at $44,970,771.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,571 shares of company stock valued at $10,183,247 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 35.9% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 7.6% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,951 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,176,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 5.0% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,053 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the first quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 0.3% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 13,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,267,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. 81.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SolarEdge Technologies

(Get Rating)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.