Sonata Capital Group Inc. Has $2.03 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Sonata Capital Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF comprises about 1.1% of Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $2,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 500.0% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $38,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $54,000.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSEARCA IJJ traded up $1.93 on Friday, reaching $94.93. The company had a trading volume of 256,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,138. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $97.94 and its 200-day moving average is $99.84. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $89.62 and a 52 week high of $114.21.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.