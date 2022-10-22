Sonata Capital Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Sonata Capital Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,380 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises approximately 4.2% of Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $8,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 171.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 2.5 %

NYSEARCA VYM traded up $2.49 on Friday, hitting $101.39. 2,229,479 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,139,104. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $102.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.26. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $94.59 and a 1-year high of $115.66.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.