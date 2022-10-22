Songbird (SGB) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $177.45 Million

Songbird (SGB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 22nd. Songbird has a market capitalization of $177.45 million and $1.23 million worth of Songbird was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Songbird token can currently be purchased for about $0.0178 or 0.00000093 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Songbird has traded 8.2% lower against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002940 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000260 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000322 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000325 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,374.16 or 0.28006556 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000596 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010938 BTC.
Songbird Profile
Songbird’s genesis date was September 16th, 2021. Songbird’s total supply is 16,089,041,096 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,988,725,826 tokens. The official message board for Songbird is flare.xyz/blog. Songbird’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks and its Facebook page is accessible here. Songbird’s official website is flare.xyz. The Reddit community for Songbird is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Songbird Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Songbird directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Songbird should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Songbird using one of the exchanges listed above.
